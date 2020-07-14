MG Motors rolls out Hector plus at 13.49 L launch price

MG Motor’s latest release Hector Plus had its grand launch on Monday.Hector Plus is a six-seater version of Hector, in the price range of Rs 13.49-18.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“Hector Plus is a perfect family car for four adults and two kids,” MG Motor India President and CEO Rajeev Chaba told reporters in an online press conference.The 1.5 litre petrol variants of the model are priced between Rs 13.49-18.21 lakh while the 2 litre diesel trims are tagged in the range of Rs 14.44-18.54 lakh.

The Hector Plus is positioned above the standard Hector and accomodates a third row of seats. The MG Hector Plus will initially be offered in a six-seater configuration,as compared to its predecessor having 5 seats.The seven-seater configuration will be released with out delay as per company sources.The Hector plus comes in three variants and three powertrain options.Hector Plus has a hearth of 1451-1956 CC engine giving a torque of [email protected]

Hector Plus petrol variants come with six speed manual and seven speed automatic transmissions while the diesel trims feature only manual transmission.Besides Hector and Hector Plus, the automaker sells a ZS electric vehicle in the country.

The MG has its India plant at Halol Gujarat.