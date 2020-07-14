Number of coronavirus patients will cross 1 million this week: Predicts Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has said that the number of coronavirus patients will cross 10 lakh in the country this week. Rahul Gandhi has also shared an article written by World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in BBC.

“Is hafte humare desh ka aankra 10,00,000 par kar jayega (This week figure will cross 10,000,000 in our country”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Union Health Ministry has revealed that the number of coronavirus patients is 9,06,752 in the country. In this 571,460 are recovered and 311,565 are under treatment. The death toll is 23,727.