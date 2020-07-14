‘Students wishing to study abroad will now enroll in Indian Universities’: Union HRD minister

Union HRD ministry is bound to regulate the flow of Indian students to foreign Universities seeking higher education.Union minister for Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokriyal clarifying his ministries stand said,”We are adept in making Indian students to stay and complete their higher education in Indian Universities.They will be the future driving force for Indian projects and industries.”

The ministry will work to provide the best education and training together with work environment for the students.”Indian educational institutions are the best in the world,and the students of Indian Universities are leading the major companies around the world,”said Pokriyal.

He also added that this year 50,000 students who wished to join foreign Universities were enrolled in various Indian Universities.Pokriyal said,”We have plans to double this score and make 1 lakh students enroll in Indian Universities coming year”.