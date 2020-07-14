Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy undergoes Covid tests for the second time in a month

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswamy underwent Covid antibody tests after an official in the CM’s office and another in his entourage reportedly came positive for the nCov2 virus.

This is CMs second testing in nearly a month as staffs of CMs office contracted the disease.The 66 year-old Palaniswami had subjected himself for testing, “without any exception,” and as per protocol, Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar had said then. The release on Tuesday pointed out that 105 COVID-19 testing centres have been established across Tamil Nadu so far to ramp up testing while 15,85,782 persons have been tested as on July 13.

The south Indian state reported 4,328 new cases and 66 deaths on Monday Chennai alone reported 1,140 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 78,573.The state tally stands at 1,42,798 positive cases as of Tuesday morning.