Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has slipped by Rs.16 and reached at Rs.38,320 per 8 gram. One gram gold was priced at Rs.4790 down by Rs. 2.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures fell 0.1% to Rs. 49,211 per 10 gram after rising 0.21% in the previous session. But silver rates edged higher. Silver futures on MCX rose 0.42% to Rs. 52,870 per kg, after falling 0.75% in the previous session. Gold rates in India had hit a record high of Rs. 49,348 last week.

In global markets, the price of spot gold went up by 0.1% to US dollar 1,808.61 per ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum gained 0.2% to Us dollar 827.82 and silver edged 0.1% higher to Us dollar 19.22.