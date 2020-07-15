Good news announced: Covid vaccine tested on people shows promising results; Will be in market soon

International media reported that a vaccine for treating coronavirus has been given promising results. The Covid-19 vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna in partnership with the National Institutes of Health in USA was found effective. The results of tests were published in the New England Journal of Medicine .

The results showed that the vaccine worked to trigger an immune response with mild side effects — fatigue, chills, headache, muscle pain, pain at the injection site. The vaccine is expected to begin later this month a large Phase 3 trial — the final trial stage before regulators consider whether to make the vaccine available.

“the Company remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021”, the company said.

Moderna expects to start the company’s largest study yet of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1237 on July 27,. It’s expected to be the first in the United States to begin Phase 3 trials.