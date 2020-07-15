Rajasthan political crisis : “Congress opens the door for young leaders like you”,says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday broke his silence on the Sachin Pilot episode, saying that the exit of people who wish to leave the party will open the door for young leaders.

News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that while speaking at a meeting of the party’s youth wing, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Rahul today stated without naming Pilot: “If anybody wants to leave the party, they will. It opens the door for young leaders like you.”

It may be noted that Pilot was sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as president of the state unit following his rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot today categorically denied that he was going to join the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rahul’s reported remarks came even as the Congress party tried to woo back one of its strongest leader in Rajasthan, who has also served in the Union Council of Ministers.