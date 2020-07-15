Saudi Supreme Court calls for sighting Dhu al-Hijjah Moon on Monday

The Saudi Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the country to spot the new moon on the evening of Monday, the 29th day of the month of Dhu Al Qadah.

“The Supreme Court hopes anyone seeing the moon by the naked eye or the telescope to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest centre to help him reach the nearest court,” it added.

“The court hopes that whoever has the sighting ability to take interest in the matter and join the committees formed for this purpose in the [Saudi] regions.”

According to astronomical calculations, the month of Dhu Al Hijjah will begin this year on July 22 and the climax of Hajj at the Mount Arafat near Mecca will take place on July 30.

The Hajj is one of Islam’s five pillars. Saudi Arabia is bracing for holding a limited pilgrimage this year due to fears of the new coronavirus.