State government announces 16-day lockdown as  coronavirus cases surges

Bihar state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus for 16 days. The lockdown was extended from July 16 to July 31. The decision was taken in a meeting held by the crisis management group of the state government .

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that the guidelines governing the 16-day long lockdown period were being prepared . The fresh restrictions are likely to include curb on public transport within the state and hosting of mass activities that are conducive to the spread of the disease.

Bihar currently has 17,959 Covid positive cases as on Tuesday according to the union health ministry’s data. 1,432 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Bihar, with 69.09 percent recovery rate, remains among states with a higher percentage than the national recovery rate of 63.02 as of Tuesday.