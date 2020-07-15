Union minister reveals that a senior Congress leader requested to allot Priyanka Gandhi’s bungalow to another Congress MP

Hardeep Singh Puri, the union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs has revealed that a powerful, senior Congress leader has called him and requested to allot the government bungalow of Priyanka Gandhi to another Congress MP, so that she can stay there. Hardeep Singh Puri made this revelation through his Twitter.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi has denied a report that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to a request to allow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to retain the 35, Lodhi Estate Bungalow for some time. The report said that after the government directive, the Centre was approached to grant permission to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to stay on in the government bungalow for some more time. It furthered that when the matter was brought to PM Modi’s notice, he accepted her request.

Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let’s not sensationalise everything please. https://t.co/n1RQr6SGm6 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 14, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that she had made no such request to the government. She said that as per the eviction letter handed to her on the 1st of July, she would be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August.