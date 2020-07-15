World Youth Skills Day 2020 : PM Modi to deliver video address today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills day on Wednesday (July 15).

July 15 also marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.

A Digital Conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to mark the occasion.

Skill India is an initiative of the Government of India which has been launched to empower the youth of the country with skill sets which make them more employable and more productive in their work environment.

Skill India offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both, the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.

The courses help a person focus on the practical delivery of work and help him enhance his technical expertise so that he is ready for day one of his job and companies don’t have to invest into training him for his job profile.