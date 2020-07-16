Actress Rhea Chakraborty shares screenshot of rape, murder threat : Watch Here

Actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a screenshot from her inbox, citing the kind of rape and death threats she has been receiving, ever since Sushant died.

“I was called a gold digger…I kept quiet, I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet, I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet, But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.”

She further added, “Also I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

On Tuesday, Rhea shared several pictures of herself with Singh and penned a heartfelt note alongside on one month of the actor’s death.

She wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions… an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”