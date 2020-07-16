Bangladeshi CEO,found murdered in US

A Bangladesh origin US businessman was found brutally murdered in his luxury apartment in US Thursday morning.33 year old Fahim Saleh was the Co-founder of a transportation and food delivery company which has a market value of over 100 million USD. Fahim was born to Bangladeshi parents settled in Saudi Arabia.

Fahim’s body was discovered by her sister when she came to visit him in his apartment.The body was mutilated by the assailants.The police who came at the crime site are of the opinion that the killer/s were in the flat just before the sisters arrival.They fled the flat upon her arrival.

New York police had started investigation and had detected a man following Fahim in various CCTV footage.