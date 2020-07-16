Coronavirus : Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests Covid-19 positive

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehashish, who is presently the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal, has tested positive for COVID-19 as per the latest reports. His swab was tested a private pathological laboratory in Kolkata earlier on Wednesday and the result has returned positive, although the laboratory has demanded another sample for confirmation.

Snehasish’s result implies that his entire family will come under observation. According to a report in Indian Express, Sourav celebrated his birthday along with his entire family on July 8 at his residence. As per the latest health advisory, 10-day isolation is compulsory, implying that Sourav might not be able to attend the Apex Council meeting on Friday.