Mike Pompeo claims US behind India’s Boycott China campaign

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo claimed US played back-door intel to provide Indian firms to actively pursue a crack down on Chinese firms.Mike Pompeo’s claims were made in the backdrop of India issuing a ban on 58 Chinese apps and various Indian trade organisations- driven by a nationalistic passion started a ‘boycott China’ campaign.

The revelation from Pompeo is at a time when both US and China ratchet up their attack on either side over growing list of disagreements.In the statement Pompeo also agreed that US pushed the UK firms for anti-China campaigns.The statement from the highest ranking US official also pins the fact that other nations are also pushed to the grind stone in the cold war between the two global economic power houses- US and China.

“We’ve been working closely with the Indians across a broad spectrum of the – the full range of international partnership with them to assist them in making sure they had all the information they needed to make good decisions,” Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo said in an interaction hosted by the Economic Club of New York, a non-profit organisation.

“They made the decision that they were going to pull 50 or so Chinese applications off the systems that were operating inside of India,” the secretary of state said of the Indian decision on the Chinese apps, and added, “They didn’t do that because the United States told them to. They did it because they could see the threat to the Indian people from the Chinese Communist Party.”added Pompeo.