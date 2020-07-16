Rajasthan Crisis : “Congress party on ventilator, taking it’s last breath”,says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that the Congress party has no future, and is on ventilator, taking its last breath.

Addressing a digital press conference, Raghav Chadha rued that at a time when every party should be concentrating on increasing the availability of ICU beds, improving the recovery rate and working together, MLAs are being sold and bought in states.

“The nation is witnessing bad politics unfolding in Rajasthan. State after state, Congress can be seen selling its MLAs. It neither has any future nor it can give any future to this country,” said Chadha.

The 135-year-old Congress party is on ventilator today and no plasma therapy, hydroxychloroquine or Remdesivir or any other medicine can save it now, he added.