Coronavirus : India develops World’s cheapest COVID19 test kit

IT Delhi has launched the new Corona test kit ‘Corosure’. The Institute claims that it is the cheapest corona diagnostic kit in the world. According to IIT officials, the base price of this RT-PCR test kit is Rs 399. Even after adding isolation and laboratory charge, the cost per test will go up to Rs 650 only. This kit will be less than the price of kits currently on the market. This coronavirus test kit from IIT Delhi is capable of producing results within 3 hours.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched this kit. It will be available for use in authorized testing labs. Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Corosure kit has been completely manufactured in India and is cheaper than other kits. The country needs affordable and reliable testing, which can help control the epidemic. This kit has been approved by ICMR with the highest score and DCGI with high sensitivity and specification.

IIT Delhi has given 10 companies a non-exclusive open license for commercialization of the test. Corosure Kit has been launched in the market by Newtech Medical Devices. IIT Delhi is the first educational institution to receive ICMR approval for Corona Virus Testing Method.