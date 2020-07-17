Holders of expired visa should leave by August 10 announces gulf country

People in UAE with expired visit visas must leave the country by August 10. This was announced by the UAE government. Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi, the official spokesman for the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced this.

As per the new notification by the UAE government holders of visit visas that expired after March 1 must leave the country, or face fines for overstay, a month from July 12. Counted as 30 days, this deadline falls on August 10.

UAE authorities had announced the cancellation of extended visa validity on expired residency visas and entry permits. This applies to holders of entry permits, which include visit visas and tourist visas, that expired after March 1.

Earlier authorities had announced that holders of visit visas/tourist visas that expired before March 1 were required to leave anytime between May 18 and August 18 to get a waiver on penalties of overstay.