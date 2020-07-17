Manufacture, storage and distribution of tobacco products banned for one year

The extending ban on manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of tobacco products including gutkha and pan masala has been extended for one more year by the Delhi state government. Food Safety Commissioner D N Singh issued a notification on the ban of tobacco products.

“Commissioner (Food Safety), National Capital Territory of Delhi, prohibits in the interest of public health for a period of one year in NCT the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of tobacco which is either flavoured, scented or mixed with any of the said additives, and whether going by the name or form of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, kharra…” the notification read.

The city government’s Food Safety Department has been issuing notification on the ban of gutkha and pan masala for the last four years.However, there is no ban on cigarettes in the city.