Philippines makes key announcement for tourists

The Philippines has announced that it will allow foreign nationals into their country with long-term visas valid from August 1. The Philippines explained that it was allowing foreign nationals to focus on the country’s economy. However, the foreign nationals entering Philippines will have to go to a brief quarantine, according to the rules. It also states that new visas are not currently being issued.

The corona virus pandemic has caused all of the world into self restraint to curb its spread.The Philippine government has also imposed a nationwide lock-down in this regard. It imposed restrictions on international air services from March. However, to support its dwindling economy it recently relaxed the sanctions. About 61,000 corona cases have been reported in the Philippines so far.