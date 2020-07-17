“PM Modi’s constant blunders have weakened India”,says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control can be attributed to the “trouble” India has with its foreign policy, economy and the relationship with its neighbours in the last six years, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today, sharpening his attack on the government.

“What is it about India’s situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way? What is it about this moment in time that has allowed the Chinese to have the confidence that they can move against a country like India?” Mr Gandhi said in a 3-minute, 38-second video in which he hit out at the Narendra Modi government.

“Since 2014, the PM’s constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don’t suffice in the world of geopolitics,” the Congress leader, who has relentlessly attacked the government over the face-off with China, wrote on Twitter.

