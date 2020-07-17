DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Prabhas signs for a double-role in a big-budget Sci-fi movie

Jul 17, 2020, 04:01 pm IST

Telugu super star Prabhas who became one of the biggest stars in Indian film industry after his block-buster Bahubali  is now currently busy in Radhakrishna’s, ‘Radhe Shyam.’ This film  has a release date set for the star of next year.

After this film, Prabhas has reportedly given the date for a big-budget movie by the director Nag Ashwin. Shooting for this sci-fi film is set to begin later this year.The film is rumored to be themed around time-travel.The film will have an extensive schedule based in Europe.

Prabhas will be seen playing a double role in this movie also starring Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone.The film will be produced by Ashwaneedath. The sets for the film are currently under construction.

