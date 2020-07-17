Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike Junaid Shah passes away

Ranbir Kapoor’s doppelganger, Junaid Shah, died on Thursday night after suffering a massive heart attack. Junaid was a resident of Ellahi Bagh area of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Junaid became popular for his stark resemblance to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor had tweeted a picture of Junaid, comparing his looks to his son Ranbir.

He had written, “OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double (sic).”