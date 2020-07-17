Russian spies tried to steal Covid-19 vaccine research

International media reported that a group of Russian spies had tried to steal the coronavirus vaccine research from England. The accusation was raised by USA, UK and Canada.

UK’s National Cyber Security Centre said a hacking group called APT29 had targeted British labs conducting vaccine research to “steal valuable intellectual property”.

The agency said it was “almost certain (95%+) that APT29 are part of the Russian Intelligence Services” and its targeting of researchers was “highly likely (80-90%)” to “collect information on COVID-19 vaccine research”.

But Russia had denied the allegation. “Russia has nothing to do with these attempts”, said Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov.