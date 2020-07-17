State labour minister tested Covid-19 positive

Another minister has been tested coronavirus positive in Tamil Nadu. Nilofer Kafeel, the Labour Minister has tested positive for coronavirus. She is the fourth minister in the state to get affected by the infection.

Kafeel holds the portfolios, including labour, urban and rural employment and the Wakf Board.

Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan, was the first Minister to test positive and has recovered. Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju are being treated for the virus.