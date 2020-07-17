Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the Indian stock market the domestic benchmark indices ended in gains. The BSE Sensex ended higher by 548.46 points, or 1.50% at 37,020.14.The NSE Nifty rose 161.75 points, or 1.51%, to 10,901.70.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, Bharti Infratel, GAIL India, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Coal India, Titan, Bajaj Finance HUL, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The top losers in the market were Infosys, TCS, Nestle, Hindalco, Britannia Industries, , Dr Reddy’s Labs, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank

All sector gauges, barring the Nifty IT index, compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher . The overall market breadth was positive as 1,648 shares closed higher while 995 closed lower on the BSE.