Bomb scare at Thala Ajith’s Injambakkam home in Chennai

Thala Ajith’s Injambakkam residence in Chennai received a bomb threat. While the call wasn’t made to the actor directly, an anonymous call was made to the police control room on July 18, stating that there is a bomb at Ajith’s home. While the call got disconnected immediately, the police rushed to the actor’s residence to start with their investigation. A bomb squad was also asked to join along and it was reported that their search could go on for the next couple of hours.

Only when the officials complete their search, they would come to know if there was any truth to the anonymous call or was it a simply hoax like the previous ones. When police investigated the caller, the traced the call to Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu. The concerned authorities are still trying to zero in on the exact location and the person who made the call.