Coronavirus : Three Congress MLAs test positive for COVID19

Three legislators of the opposition Congress in Karnataka, including 2 MLAs and 1 MLC tested positive for coronavirus and are under treatment, a party official said on Saturday.

Our Bailhongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalgi in Belagavi district and Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil and his MLC brother Chandrashekhar Patil in Bidar district tested positive for the infection and are under treatment at designated hospitals,” party spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS here.

Koujalgi’s swab sample was taken on Friday after he showed signs of illness and its result turned positive earlier in the day.

“As Koujalgi attended a review meeting at Bailhongal, about 20 officials who participated in the meeting have been home quarantined,” said Gowda.