Covid-19 Updates: 1311 new coronavirus cases in Oman

1311 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Oman. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 1,078 were Omanis while 233 were non-Omanis. The Health Ministry in Oman has also reported 1322 recoveries and 10 deaths.

The total confirmed cases in Oman has reached at 65,504. The total recoveries stood at 42,772.

The death toll has reached at 308.

As many as 3,976 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out, taking the total tests to 266,845.