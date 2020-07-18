Gulf country makes important announcement

Oman government has decided that residents of Oman currently stranded outside the country due to the suspension of the aviation can apply for an entry permit.

“A letter seeking approval should be submitted to the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) at [email protected] with all relevant details, including the residency status, the urgency of the matter and the financial and social or personal problems faced due to the current situation”, said a notification issued by the Omani government.

Once the request is accepted, the approval will be granted in coordination with other relevant authorities to help them return to Oman, including in some of the incoming repatriation flights.