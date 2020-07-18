“ I will return my Padma Shri, I don’t deserve it.”: national award winning actress Kangana Ranaut

National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she will return Padma Shri award if she could not prove the claims she has made about actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The bold actress said this while talking to Republic TV. The actress also revealed that she was summoned by the police in the case.

“Mumbai Police summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri. I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” Kangana said.

Bollywood actor Sushant commit suicide on June 14. He was 34 years old and was reportedly suffering from depression. In a couple of videos last month, Kangana had talked about the pressure and rejection he was facing from Bollywood and the media.

“Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shaken us but there are people who are running a parallel narrative and saying that he committed suicide because he was depressed. How can a person’s mind be weak if he holds ranks in engineering entrances?” she asked.

“In his last interviews, he is clearly asking why is the industry not accepting him. He felt like a leftover. Do you feel that this does not hold importance in this incident (his demise),” she asked. “This was not a suicide but a planned murder. The only mistake that Sushant made was to succumb to their planning,” she said.