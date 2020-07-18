This TV actress is the new internet sensation : See Pics

Urfi Javed, who has appeared in many TV shows, is known and liked by everyone today. She makes everyone drunk every day and everyone who sees her look likes her a lot. Urfi has recently posted some pictures from her official Instagram handle. She breaks all the limits of boldness with each of her pictures. She is currently seen sexy in this picture.

Sharing a picture, Urfi has written, ‘Thought I could be single forever till I met you… #instagood #instadaily.’ TV serial Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania, Urfi entered the world of TV. After that, she has been seen in serials like Jiji Maa, Dion, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, she has expressed her hotness on Instagram. Apart from this, she has also played the role of Bela Kapoor in the serial ‘Bepnaah’. Her acting is well-liked by the audience.

Urfi recently shared another picture and wrote, ‘Ask me where I come from, I’ll say a different land! #Potd #instadaily.’ She also makes everyone crazy. Every day, the bold style of Urfi flashes in everyone’s heart.