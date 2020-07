1157 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Oman in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 933 Omanis and 224 foreign residents. The health Ministry in the country also announced 10 deaths .

The total number of cases has reached at 66,661 in Oman. The death toll has reached at 318.The country’s overall recoveries from the disease have reached 44,004. There are 165 patients receiving intensive care treatment.