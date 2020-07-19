Crude bombs hurled at BJP rally

Crude bombs were reportedly hurled at a rally conducted by BJP in west Bengal. BJP leaders accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists hurled crude bombs at a rally n Shymnagar in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. 4 people were injured during the attack. Even though the rally was postponed for some time, it was resumed afterwards.

The state unit of the BJP had scheduled a protest march against the rise of terror, following the attack on one of its members and also against corruption in the distribution of relief to the victims of the cyclone Amphan.