Death toll in Assam floods rises to 79

The death toll in Assam due to floods has surged up. The death toll has reached at 79 in the state.Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) announced this.

The flood has affected 27 lakh people. As per Flood Report issued by the ASDMA, the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state. , 26 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 79 and over 2,678 villages were devastated by the floods.

“A total of 27,63,719 people and 1,16,404.01 hectares of crop area had been affected by the floods.” the report stated. “The government has so far opened 649 relief camps that are currently providing relief to 47,465 people. 181 boats have been deployed and 511 persons have been evacuated”, the report added.

Additionally, around 96 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district of Assam due to floods, the state government informed on Saturday.