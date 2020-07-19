‘Good news for Indian expats’: Indian consulate makes an important announcement

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has made an important announcement on Sunday. The Indian Consulate in Dubai will open on weekends and public holidays from August 1. This was announced by Consul-General Dr Aman Puri .Dr Aman Puri took in charge of consulate in Dubai on Sunday, July 19.

“Starting August 1 to December 31, the consulate will remain open from 8am to 10am on holidays. Unlike an open house, consular services will be made available for those in need of emergency requirements such as passport renewal for emergency travel, etc,” said Dr Puri to Khaleej Times.

“We feel that the coming days are going to be tough and people may need our support. However, this is not something new. Our colleagues at posts and missions (Indian) have always come forward in support of distressed Indians. Given our community here in Dubai is large, the needs here are large as well”, he added.

Dr Puri replaced former Consul-General Vipul, who left for his new post in Delhi on July 11. He was heading the Indian mission in Birmingham, UK, before taking charge as the Consul-General of Dubai.