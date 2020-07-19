New Covid outbreak worries China in Xinjiang region

Chinas far west Xinjiang region has a new wave of Covid pandemic and the cases suddenly spead to 17 with in 24 hrs.he National Health Commission said Saturday that 16 more cases were identified in the previous 24 hours in the Xinjiang region, on top of a first case.

The outbreak in the city of Urumqi is the latest to pop up since China largely contained the domestic spread of the virus in March. The largest was a recent outbreak in Beijing that infected more than 330 people.

Xinjiang province in China is home to the ethnic Uyghur Muslims which form the majority of the population.The region has long been blanketed with extreme security, which China says is necessary to prevent terrorist activity,while the rest of the world accuses gross human rights violations over the communist nation.