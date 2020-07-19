Senior IPS officers suicide attempt,Political vendetta accused

A senior IPS officer in Manipur,who has proved his calibre in the IB attempted suicide by driving a bullet through him.The incident happened Saturday night and he has been admitted to a hospital in very critical condition.

Arvind Kumar is an additional director-general of police in-charge of law and order. He is from the 1993 batch of the Indian Police Service and belonged to the Bihar cadre.Top brass of the Manipur police and senior bureaucrats, including chief secretary J Suresh Babu, visited the hospital where Arvind Kumar is being treated.

Arvind Kumar recently led a team to conduct a bold raid operation in which the police confiscated narcotics and cash amounting to more than Rs 28 Cr.This incident comes close on the heels of a sworn affidavit filed by an additional superintendent of police in the state Narcotics and Affairs of Border Bureau (NAB) in which Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and a top state BJP leader were accused of pressurising the department to drop the case against a person who is an accused in a drug case dating back to 2018.

The accusation against the Manipur chief minister came in the form of a sworn affidavit filed by additional superintendent of police Thounaojam Brinda in the Imphal High Court on July 13. According to affidavit, the prime accused in the drug case, Lhukhosei Zou, was the kingpin of a drug cartel and also a local BJP leader in Chandel district.