US-India investments crosses 40 billion dollors showcasing rigidity of Indian platform

The FDI(Foreign Direct Investment) of US to India has crossed the 40 bn dollar mark even as the two biggest democracies were facing tough trade restrictions on the wake of Covid pandemic.The solid investment is a sure sign of the confidence US companies has for the trade platform in India according to the opinion of a business advocacy group USISPF (US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum).

Mukesh Aghi, the head of analysts group said,”Year to date investment from the US, including the recent ones, is over USD 40 billion,”In recent weeks alone, the announcement of the FDI into India has been over USD 20 billion, he said, referring to the announcements made by some of the top companies like Google, Facebook and Walmart.

“Investors’ confidence in India is high. India still remains a very promising market for the global investors. If you look at the USD 20 billion… not just the US, but (investment) has also come from other geographies such as the Middle East and the Far East.”So, India still remains a very, very bullish market for the investor community,”Aghi said in response to a question.

But Mukesh also highlighted the attitude of the Trump administration and the right wing Modi government-both stressing on nationalism.“The question is how do you define protectionism… The administration here is saying America first and India is saying vocal for local…,” Aghi added.