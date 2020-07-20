Coronavirus : State Govt imposes total shutdown amid rise in COVID19 cases

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the government on Monday decided to impose complete shutdown in West Bengal on Thursday and Saturday this week.Issuing an order, State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that complete lockdown will be in force across West Bengal for two days every week.

The development comes as the coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 1,112 after 36 people succumbed to the disease.Kolkata recorded the maximum of 15 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas nine, Hooghly four, Howrah and South 24 Parganas three each, and Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur one each.

The state’s health bulletin said that at least 2,278 people, the highest in a single day, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 42,487. The number of active cases is 16,492.Kolkata on Sunday registered 662 fresh cases, North 24 Parganas (544), Howrah (191), South 24 Parganas (152), Hooghly (85), the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, 1,344 people have recovered from the disease, while 13,471 samples have been tested, it said.