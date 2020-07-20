Covid-19 Updates: Alcohol sales will be banned to curb spread of coronavirus

To curb the spread of coronavirus infection, the civic authorities in Raleigh country in North Carolina in US is going to impose a ban on sales of alcohol. As per the new decision, restaurants in Raleigh will be required to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

A formal order is expected to go into effect on Monday.The restriction will come into effect from next week.

Some restaurant in the Glenwood South neighborhood, including Hibernian Pub and Southern Charred, voluntarily made an early last call Friday night.

South Carolina also has a booze ban in effect. Restaurants throughout the entire state are required to stop selling alcohol after 11 p.m.