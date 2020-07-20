Dalit man stripped, assaulted just for ‘touching’ bike,video goes viral : Watch Here

A 32-year-old Dalit man was allegedly stripped and assaulted by a group of 13 youth in Karnataka’s Vijayapura for reportedly touching a motorbike of an upper caste owner, police said on Monday.

“On a complaint by the Dalit victim (Kashinath Talwar), we have booked the 13 accused and investigating the incident, which occurred at Minajgi village near Talikoti on July 18,” Vijayapura district Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal told reporters.

“Though Talwar claimed that he touched the bike by mistake and pleaded for mercy, he said the accused severely thrashed him with sticks and footwear and took off his pants while he lay on the road haplessly,” Agarwal said, citing from the victim’s 2-page complaint in Kannada..

A person was stripped and thrashed by a group of people after he allegedly touched a bike belonging to an upper caste person. This happened on July 18 in #Karnataka’s #Vijayapura. Case registered under SC/ST Act and other sections of IPC. pic.twitter.com/9iPCXhpxiu — Shashi Shekara ?? (@shashi_shekara) July 20, 2020

A video clip of the assault went viral on the social media and triggered outrage in the district against the upper caste accused, as the intervention by the victim’s parents did not stop them from carrying the assault. Vijayapura is 524km northwest of Bengaluru.