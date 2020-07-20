Emirates Airlines announces flights from four more Indian cities

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will operate repatriation flights from four additional Indian cities of Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata to Dubai till July 26.

Earlier on July 11, Emirates Airlines has announced that it would be operating special repatriation flights from Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai between July 12 and July 26.

The airline will now be operating repatriation flights to Dubai from a total of 9 Indian cities until July 26.

In a press release on Sunday, the airline clarified that the repatriation flights between Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Dubai are permitted to carry eligible passengers on both the directions.

However, the flights from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata to Dubai “will carry passengers only outbound from India”, the airline said.