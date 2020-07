As per the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India yesterday set a Covid record of 40425 new Covid cases in just 24 hrs.The soaring Covid figures in India grabbed the attention of global media as the nation is entering unlock phase 2.0.

With the sharp rise the total Covis postive cases in India now stands at 11,18043 with 7,00087 patinets recovered from the disease.Total death toll is 27497 till now.