Indian-Americans hold protest in front of Chinese embassy in USA

Many Indian-Americans has held a peaceful protest outside the Chinese embassy in Washington in US. Displaying anti-China banners and boards, the protesters slammed the communist country for its expansionist politics and for the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

The protesters shouted slogans like “China Communist: Down Down” and said, “the Chinese virus has killed lakhs of people across the world and has brought the global economy to a standstill.”

“We condemn the unprovoked Chinese aggression, land grab and killing of Indians on Indian territory in Ladakh, while the world is distracted with COVID-19 pandemic”, said community activist Manoj Sreenilayam said.

Kerala Association of Greater Washington, Durga Temple friends, Tamil cultural groups and Indian cultural Associations of Howard County, National Council of Asian Indian Associations and Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America participated in the protest.