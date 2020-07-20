OnePlus launches Nord in India tomorrow,Review

OnePlus launches its OnePlus Nord in the Indian market tomorow together with its first truely wireless ear podes.The onePlus had previously announced that it will launch its wireless ear podes along with Nord at July 21.The onePlus had opened the pre-orders for Nord from July 15 in India.The Nord comes with Google messages and pre-installed phone apps,

Nord will have dual selfie cameras, with the second one being a 105-degree ultra-wide-angle one.The onePlus nails the selfie cam section with one 8MP wide-angle camera and a main 32MP selfie sensor.The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset under the hood. The 7nm chipset is expected to be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to feature an aluminium frame sandwiched in corning Gorilla glass at top and bottom.The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.The OnePlus Nord has a quad camera setup on the rear. A leaked spec sheet suggests the main rear sensor to be 48MP, the ultra-wide will be 8MP, the macro will be 5MP and the depth sensor will be 2MP.