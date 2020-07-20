Police layers Punjabi rapper Moosewala with another case for the new ‘Sanju’ song

The Crime Branch has layered an another case on top of the earlier one against controversial singer Sidhu Moosewala for promoting violence and gun culture through his latest song “Sanju”, released on the social media a couple of days ago. Also, the Punjab Police is set to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court for cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him in an Arms Act case.

Punjab ADGP and Director Punjab Bureau of Investigations, Arpit Shukla, said the singer had been booked at Mohali on the basis of information received that his song “Sanju”, which is trending on various social media platforms, blatantly glorifies use of weapons and boasts about the various FIRs, including the one under the Arms Act, registered against him. The ADGP said the police would be soon filing a petition for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Moosewala by the High Court.

The song is connected to the life of Sanjay Dutt, referred lovingly as ‘Sanju’ in close circles.

Shukla said it had been verified that the latest video-song, “Sanju”, was uploaded from Moosewala’s official YouTube channel. In the song, Moosewala makes explicit references to the case registered against him under the Arms Act, and the video starts with a news clip of him being booked in the said case by the Punjab police for unauthorised use of an AK-47 Rifle.