Suicide Or Murder : This TikTok star to play lead role in film inspired by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Sachin is all set to star in a film inspired by Sushant’s life! Sachin will play the lead in “Suicide Or Murder,” a film being pitched as an effort based on the life of Sushant, directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. The music is by Shraddha Pandit.

Sachin shared a poster of his debut film on an unverified Instagram account and wrote: “A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as ‘The Outsider’.” He included the hashtags #SuicideOrMurder, #officialtiwarisachin #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput with his post.