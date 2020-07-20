Xiaomi set to launch Redmi Note 9 in India today : Price and Features

Redmi Note 9 confirmed its India launch on July 20. Now, a new report claims that the Redmi Note 9 India variant will come with 6GB RAM option. The global model was launched with just 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants. The India Redmi Note 9 model may not see a 3GB RAM option at all. The Redmi Note 9 will sit alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max models that were launched in India earlier this year.

GizmoChina reports that the Redmi Note 9 India model would have a new 6GB RAM option. The global model was launched in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage options. The Indian variant is reported to skip the 3GB RAM option altogether, and have the 4GB RAM option as the base variant. Whether the internal storage option for the Redmi Note 9 India variant is increased or not, remains to be seen.

Globally, the Redmi Note 9 is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the 3GB + 64GB storage option, and $249 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. The India model should be priced around the same range with the 6GB RAM option priced a little higher (or may be not). The phone was launched globally in Forest Green, Polar White, Midnight Grey colour options. As mentioned, the India launch is slated for July 20 at 12pm (noon) IST where all the pricing and availability information will be detailed.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Apart from the RAM tweaks, the Redmi Note 9 India model specifications should match the variant that was launched globally in April, unless Xiaomi decides to introduce more changes. The Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11, and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. Internal storage choices include 64GB and 128GB, and there’s also support for storage expansion via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB).