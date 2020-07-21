1.5 million may forced to leave gulf country by end of year

It has been reported that around 1.5 million expatriate workers are expected to leave Kuwait by year’s end. This is due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has forced companies to cut their workforce to save on costs and remain afloat. Likewise, the government’s decision to lower the number of expats living in the country, through a new residency law, and its continuing Kuwaitization of jobs in the public sector also hit migrant workers.

Over 158,000 expat workers have already left the country only in a span of 116 days, or from March 16 until July 9, many of whom have been laid off because of the coronavirus crisis. The Egyptian and Indian expats communities were hit the hardest, the report said.

The draft of Kuwait’s new residency law would limit the number of foreign nationals recruited by companies each year and will include regulations based on their skills, Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh was earlier reported as saying. The Kuw ait parliament aims to have the legislation ready by October, prior to the November elections.